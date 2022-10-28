Crenshaw Christian Academy varsity volleyball team reach AISA playoffs, defeated by Escambia Academy

Read full article on original website
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
Saraland Board of Education sues Baldwin County man over allegations of player ineligibility
Saraland City Schools has filed a lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeking an injunction against a Baldwin County man and his private investigator. The lawsuit states that John Quinnelly Sr., has been “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information that is damaging to the Board, its employees, (Saraland superintendent) Aaron Milner and the school district at-large despite clear and direct warnings and instructions from the Board’s counsel to cease and desist these malicious activities.”
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Highland Home’s JAG program celebrates successes
Highland Home School hosted an installation and Induction ceremony for the school’s chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates on Oct. 17 and invited members of the community to attend. Leslie Flowers, a JAG specialist, and JAG students used the ceremony as an opportunity to celebrate their progress. “Through...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn coach after 21 games, losing record
Bryan Harsin stood defiantly on the stage inside the College Football Hall of Fame and delivered the words that will forever be intertwined with his tenure on the Plains. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded…. And it didn’t work. At the time, Harsin was referring to the February...
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal
Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Paul Finebaum sees a clear favorite to be Auburn's next football coach
Auburn was blown out at home by Arkansas on Saturday, 41-27. The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 on the season and they are now just 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to last year. At this point, Bryan Harsin’s seat at Auburn can’t get any hotter. In...
Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire
Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
Talty: New Auburn AD must deliver right football coach. It’s not Bryan Harsin
Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. Once you pick a new house to move to, you must pick a new football coach. You might even want to reverse the order of those actions. Clearly, Bryan Harsin can’t be the guy moving forward. That’s not a new development – it’s been obvious almost from Day 1 – but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague, Joe Goodman put it, “A zombie walks the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin.” The mass fan exodus in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fanbase thinks of Harsin and the product he trots out each game.
Alabama family left with broken bones, destroyed home after tornado swept through Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is not too much left of Joanne Valinsky and her son 13-year-old son Bobby’s home along County Road. It was destroyed during Saturday’s EF-1 Tornado. “We were all in the house when the alert went off on the phone,” said Valinsky. “By the time I got halfway through the […]
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Powerful storms rip through coastal Alabama; 4,000 without power
Approximately 4,000 customers of Baldwin EMC and Alabama Power in Mobile and Baldwin counties are without power after several powerful thunderstorms producing multiple tornado warnings ripped through the coastal area Saturday. The severe weather is expected to last overnight. Morgan Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile,...
