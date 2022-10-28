Crenshaw Christian Academy varsity volleyball team reach AISA playoffs, defeated by Escambia Academy

Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. Once you pick a new house to move to, you must pick a new football coach. You might even want to reverse the order of those actions. Clearly, Bryan Harsin can’t be the guy moving forward. That’s not a new development – it’s been obvious almost from Day 1 – but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague, Joe Goodman put it, “A zombie walks the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin.” The mass fan exodus in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fanbase thinks of Harsin and the product he trots out each game.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO