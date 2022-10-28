ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Township, MN

Eagan police suspend ground search for missing 23-year-old man

Eagan police looking for a missing 23-year-old man say they have suspended their ground search near the Minnesota River. Police began searching for Bryce Borca after he was last seen early Sunday. On Monday, federal, state and local authorities were aided by more than 250 volunteers in searching for Borca in the vicinity of the river. They had no success.
EAGAN, MN

