Read full article on original website
Related
Fax for the memories: How Scottish inventor's 1843 tech was overlooked for more than a century before Xerox launched it into offices worldwide in the 1960s... as it joins the cheque book and VHS player in the dustbin of history
At its peak, there was one in nearly every office and doctor's surgery in the country. But the fax machine took more than 100 years to finally take off, with the technology behind it having been invented in 1843 by Scottish engineer Alexander Bain - 33 years before Alexander Graham Bell's telephone.
Comments / 0