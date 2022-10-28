Read full article on original website
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana
If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!. Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.
14news.com
Thorntons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thorntons gas stations. Beginning Tuesday, all Thorntons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling. This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon. They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
wevv.com
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville
As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
A Horror Convention is Coming to Evansville in 2023
Things are about to get really creepy in the ville, and I am HERE for it!. A horror convention has been announced for Evansville in 2023, and as someone who LOVES horror, this is right up my alley! But if you aren't familiar with horror conventions, you may be wondering what a horror con would entail.
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
14news.com
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
14news.com
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some Hoosiers still won big. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue. According to a press release, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at...
14news.com
Pike Co. and South Gibson Co. Schools operating on 2-hour delay
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Pike County School Corporation and South Gibson County School Corporation say they will be operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday. According to PCSC superintendent Suzanne Blake and SGC assistant superintendent Timothy Armstrong, the delays are due to fog. North and East Gibson...
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
