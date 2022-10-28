Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Building Back what is BrokenTalk about Change?Morgantown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween parade marches through Phillipsburg, Easton
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Halloween tradition brought together a pair of cross-river communities. The Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween parade started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg. School marching bands from both communities helped lead the parade through downtown P-burg and across the free bridge. There were classic cars, costumed characters and spooky floats...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities moves its offices to Seton Hall on Chew Street
The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown. As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital. The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading deli owner makes friendly wager with Houston restaurant over World Series
WEST READING, Pa. - A local deli owner decided to make a fun friendly wager with a Houston restaurant over the World Series winner. The Phillies made it farther than a lot of fans expected this season. In the midst of the World Series, the owner of a West Reading...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck keeps rolling with new restaurant at former Billy’s Downtown Diner spot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown. Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St. The space, on...
WFMZ-TV Online
No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kimberton Whole Foods opens store in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing welcomed a new grocery store Monday morning. Kimberton Whole Foods opened its doors at the intersection of Eighth and Hill avenues. It's the seventh location for the company which began in Chester County. The company's first Berks location opened 15 years ago in Amity Township. Officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 100 crash in Pottstown involved several vehicles
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A crash involving several vehicles tied up traffic on Route 100 in Pottstown. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Three of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged. We're told at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults
EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: Expect traffic delays Wednesday night as first lady visits
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is making another trip to the Lehigh Valley, and police say drivers should expect traffic delays while she's in the area. State police say there will be traffic disruptions across the Lehigh Valley from about 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live streaming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth to close, continue to serve food at events and through catering
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service. "Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck by car in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Trexler Park in Allentown on Sunday. John Nick, 77, was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive, the coroner said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
Comments / 0