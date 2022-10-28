Read full article on original website
Bird Campaign Launches 2022 Campaign Ad Titled, ‘Too Long’
Today, the Brenna Bird for Iowa Campaign released a campaign advertisement for the 2022 Election Cycle titled, “Too Long.” The 30-second ad showcases Tom Miller’s failures in office, including turning his back on cops, making Iowa communities less safe, and letting a convicted child predator walk free.
Secretary Pate expanding post-election audits to ensure integrity of the vote
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is adding another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process by expanding post-election audits. All 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, they audited one race. One randomly selected...
NEBRASKA NOW HAS A STATE REPTILE
GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE AS NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL STATE REPTILE. NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION STAFF LED A LIVE TURTLE EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR STUDENTS FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION. THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE LIVES IN GRASSLANDS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STATE. THE TURTLE IS...
DeJear calls Reynolds ‘transphobic’ for saying Iowa knows ‘boys from girls’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released her final commercial of the 2022 campaign. The ad is titled “The Best is Yet to Come.” It is a 60-second ad that features Gov. Reynolds highlighting Iowa’s “common sense” story. Democrat Deidre DeJear, who is running against Reynolds, said...
