Minnesota State

Minnesotans Remember the Halloween 1991 Blizzard

“Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it.”. That’s Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on October 31st, 1991:. “We had a swath of 12 to 20-plus inches of snow anywhere from south central Minnesota right through...
Warmest Halloween in 22 years caps off a warm, parched October

As we wrap up the October climate data a few numbers jump off the page:. The high of 65 degrees in the Twin Cities on Halloween was 15 degrees warmer than average. 2022 was the warmest Halloween in 22 years since 71 degrees in 2000. October finished 2.3 degrees warmer...
Warmest Halloween in 22 years; even warmer midweek, then rain?

We’ll have another mostly sunny and very mild day Monday. Highs will be well into the 60s for much of Minnesota. The warmth continues and peaks midweek before potential rain at the end o the week. Continued well above normal and bright. As long as we surpass 62 degrees...
6th driest October on record for Twin Cities

Halloween means yet another month is heading into the record books. Our October weather patterns produced another warm and extremely dry month in Minnesota. Here are some quick numbers for October 2022 in the Twin Cities:. 6th driest October on record. October precipitation 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) October...
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
'Let’s not forget we are here' : Capitol display for Día de los Muertos empowers visitors

Josefa Gaona-Pacheco’s parents passed away when she was a child. She says Día de los Muertos has always been a special way to remember them. “I'm so happy that it finally has been recognized. Now I feel like there is a link between my homes. I was born in Mexico but have been in Minnesota for so many years,” Gaona-Pacheco said. “When I heard that there would be an altar at the Capitol, I knew I had to be there.”
Very mild Halloween, 70s midweek; rain possible late week

Highs will be well into the 60s Monday for most of Minnesota with more sunshine. Highs will be near or exceed 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday for southern Minnesota before a potential storm system develops late this week. Warmest Halloween in 22 years. It’s been 14 years since we’ve even...
Trick-or-treat 60s; hopeful rain, snow chances ahead

Halloween 2022 may be as good as it gets for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures are in the 60s across most of Minnesota Monday afternoon with a few spots touching 70 degrees, and some 50s up north. Evening temperatures will fall slowly through the upper 50s. Winds will be fairly tame, between 5...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
NEXT Weather: Beautiful Sunday before #Top10WxDay on Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.
