California State

2 city ballot measures attempt to take on LA’s housing crisis

With rents and mortgage rates on the rise, COVID eviction protections set to expire soon, and tens of thousands of people living in shelters or on the streets, housing is always front-of-mind for LA voters. In the 2022 midterm elections, Los Angeles residents can weigh in on two housing-related ballot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boosting affordable housing: Will Angelenos approve 2 new ballot measures?

Measures ULA and LH both aim to increase LA’s stock of affordable housing in different ways: with new tax funds and a new license to build. The proliferation of politically slanted “news” outlets across the country is leading to a disinformation problem for many Americans. Social media is adding fuel to the fire.
Habib Koite: ‘Forever’

Inspired by his village of Kela just 30 kilometers south of Bamako, modern Malian griot Habib Koite shares an ode to international audiences in “Forever,” featuring the gifted kora player Toumani Diabate. Habib Koité and his band Bamada will make a rare Los Angeles appearance on November 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True spooky stories: Mom bids goodbye in dream, angels in Pacoima?

The Southland is home to famous ghost stories and murderous, hair-raising tales of terror — from the mysteriously unsolved Black Dahlia case, to the haunted decks of the Queen Mary. In the spirit of this horrific holiday, KCRW asked listeners to share their creepiest and unexplainable true stories. Catherine...
LOS ANGELES, CA

