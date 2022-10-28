Read full article on original website
Mayoral hopeful Karen Bass wants to change ‘whack-a-mole approach’ to homelessness
U.S. Representative Karen Bass has represented West and South LA since 2011. She also chaired the Congressional Black Caucus and is a past speaker of the California Assembly. Before Bass sought public office, she was a community organizer and a physician’s assistant. She’s running against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso...
Karen Bass on healing the rift caused by leaked council audio
Rep. Karen Bass is running against Rick Caruso in the race for LA mayor. She talks about how she’d alleviate crime and homelessness, and why Black and Brown relations are not broken. Many LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should...
2 city ballot measures attempt to take on LA’s housing crisis
With rents and mortgage rates on the rise, COVID eviction protections set to expire soon, and tens of thousands of people living in shelters or on the streets, housing is always front-of-mind for LA voters. In the 2022 midterm elections, Los Angeles residents can weigh in on two housing-related ballot...
Boosting affordable housing: Will Angelenos approve 2 new ballot measures?
Measures ULA and LH both aim to increase LA’s stock of affordable housing in different ways: with new tax funds and a new license to build. The proliferation of politically slanted “news” outlets across the country is leading to a disinformation problem for many Americans. Social media is adding fuel to the fire.
Habib Koite: ‘Forever’
Inspired by his village of Kela just 30 kilometers south of Bamako, modern Malian griot Habib Koite shares an ode to international audiences in “Forever,” featuring the gifted kora player Toumani Diabate. Habib Koité and his band Bamada will make a rare Los Angeles appearance on November 8...
True spooky stories: Mom bids goodbye in dream, angels in Pacoima?
The Southland is home to famous ghost stories and murderous, hair-raising tales of terror — from the mysteriously unsolved Black Dahlia case, to the haunted decks of the Queen Mary. In the spirit of this horrific holiday, KCRW asked listeners to share their creepiest and unexplainable true stories. Catherine...
