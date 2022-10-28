ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
FOX2Now

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
FOX2Now

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
WASHINGTON, CA
FOX2Now

GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day

(The Hill) — Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Donald Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum. Republican aides on Capitol...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban over data concerns

(The Hill) – One of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is calling on Congress to ban TikTok over concerns that user data could end up in the hands of China’s government. “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a...
The Blade

Commentary: I’m mad

This is going to be straight and simple. I want to begin by quoting the immortal words of Tom Becker, the now-retired president of New York’s Chautauqua Institution, who uttered them eight years ago at a memorial service for a professional violinist serving in the institution’s orchestra. Mary Whitaker was murdered in her home in rural Sherman, N.Y., upon discovering a couple of deadbeat criminals robbing the place; another senseless killing, this time at one of the most idyllic places in America. Mr. Becker, a gentle, civilized man, said, “I’m damned mad, and I’m saying good Americans need to take their country back from the lawless — those that think the law isn’t for them.”
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy