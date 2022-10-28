Read full article on original website
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi says husband faces ‘long recovery’ after ‘horrific attack’
(The Hill) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Monday that her husband, Paul Pelosi, is making “steady progress,” but faces a long recovery after he was attacked at home in San Francisco last week. The Speaker said in a statement that she is “most grateful” for...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day
(The Hill) — Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Donald Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum. Republican aides on Capitol...
FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban over data concerns
(The Hill) – One of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is calling on Congress to ban TikTok over concerns that user data could end up in the hands of China’s government. “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a...
Commentary: I’m mad
This is going to be straight and simple. I want to begin by quoting the immortal words of Tom Becker, the now-retired president of New York’s Chautauqua Institution, who uttered them eight years ago at a memorial service for a professional violinist serving in the institution’s orchestra. Mary Whitaker was murdered in her home in rural Sherman, N.Y., upon discovering a couple of deadbeat criminals robbing the place; another senseless killing, this time at one of the most idyllic places in America. Mr. Becker, a gentle, civilized man, said, “I’m damned mad, and I’m saying good Americans need to take their country back from the lawless — those that think the law isn’t for them.”
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
(The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz. The...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
