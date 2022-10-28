Read full article on original website
‘Star Wars’ sequel fans take aim at prequels lovers by calling out a huge double-standard
We’re now five years on from The Last Jedi, and many Star Wars fans still can’t get over what Rian Johnson did to Luke Skywalker. The optimistic original trilogy hero had aged into a bitter and regretful old man, hiding away from the galaxy in shame after his failure with (and attempted murder of) Ben Solo.
‘Star Wars’ fans question how anyone could have ever believed one of the sequel trilogy’s most far-fetched theories
The years between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were a strange time in the Star Wars community. J.J. Abrams had set up a whole bunch of puzzle boxes for fans to theorize over. Who were Rey’s parents? How did Luke’s blue lightsaber end up at Maz Kanata’s bar? And, most pressingly, what’s the deal with Supreme Leader Snoke?
Fans realize yet again that Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most tragic character in all of ‘Star Wars’
Forget about Anakin Skywalker, his fall to the dark side, and his ultimate redemption in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars fans can unanimously agree that the most heartbreakingly tragic character in all of the galaxy far, far away and its extensive history is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi, the man who lost everything but his faith.
Rian Johnson hasn’t given up on his ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fans remain divided
Incredibly, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy might still happen. In November 2017, Disney and Lucasfilm were so excited about the completed The Last Jedi that they announced the director would be given his very own sci-fi trio to write as he saw fit. It’s safe to say they didn’t anticipate the furious fan controversy generated by The Force Awakens sequel, leaving them frantically backpedaling into the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
‘Barbarian’ director reacts to the huge success of the headline-grabbing horror
This year, perhaps only Jordan Peele’s NOPE had a trailer as auspiciously intriguing as the one for Barbarian. The solo directorial debut of Zach Cregger, the film absolutely seized the love of critics and the box office. Indeed, predicting what could possibly have come out of the sleeper hit would be akin to winning the lottery.
‘Captain America 4’ producer promises sparks when Harrison Ford faces off with the star-spangled Avenger
The prospect of seeing Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mouthwatering to say the least, but there’s a tinge of bittersweetness to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend boarding Captain America: New World Order. The late William Hurt had played the role of Thaddeus Ross since...
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits
The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed
The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
Awkward behind the scenes Star Wars photo sparks hilarious ‘What If’ scenarios
It’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain of the production of our favorite films and and remember that our favorite characters are in fact human. Of course, sometimes we can’t help ourselves – and we tend to canonize the weirdest and most wonderful uncut moments.
Guillermo del Toro’s latest foray into animation has achieved 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Guillermo del Toro’s passion project for several decades Pinocchio is finally here, and it has received a perfect start on Rotten Tomatoes proving yet again Del Toro is a master of the medium. The second Pinocchio movie of the year has sprung into action and is taking an absolute...
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot
Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.
