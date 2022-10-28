ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?

There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
WKRN News 2

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.  “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.   “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
FOX8 News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
YourErie

Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
Washington Examiner

'Where is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi intruder wanted to know where speaker was before attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted early Friday morning at his residence, according to the speaker's office. A motivation for the attack is still under investigation, but the intruder asked "Where is Nancy" during the break-in and sought to restrain him, while “waiting for Nancy," CNN reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Nancy Pelosi was not near the residence at the time of the attack.
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Salon

Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
Mother Jones

Experts Are Seeing a Wave of QAnon-linked Crimes. The Attack on Pelosi’s Husband Might Be the Latest.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. David DePape, the man accused of bludgeoning the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning apparently posted a lot of politically extreme things online and apparently subscribed to a lot of conspiracy theories. Among them: QAnon. According to the Associated Press, DePape wrote blog posts as recently as August 24 promoting the far-right theory:
