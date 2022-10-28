Read full article on original website
Updated: Attacker yells 'Where's Nancy' and assaults Nanci Pelosi's husband with a hammer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington DCPaul Morigi/Getty Images. An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson.
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?
There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
'Somebody is going to die': Chilling warnings from lawmakers after vicious Paul Pelosi attack
The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco residence has sparked new calls for increased security to be provided to prominent politicians and their families. Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bodily injuries on Friday after a man assaulted him...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband suffers skull fracture after attack; suspect charged with attempted murder
Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body. The suspect was in search of the speaker, calling out "Where is Nancy?"
Update: Police chief cites dispatcher intuition in getting police to Pelosi house break-in fast
Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.
Man Accused of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Left Trail of Far-Right Hate
The man who allegedly broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband Paul with a hammer appeared to ascribe to a grab bag of far-right conspiracy theories online, including Holocaust denial, election fraud, and Pizzagate. VICE News identified several blogs under the name David DePape that...
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour. “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
'Where is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi intruder wanted to know where speaker was before attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted early Friday morning at his residence, according to the speaker's office. A motivation for the attack is still under investigation, but the intruder asked "Where is Nancy" during the break-in and sought to restrain him, while “waiting for Nancy," CNN reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Nancy Pelosi was not near the residence at the time of the attack.
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence
Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
Experts Are Seeing a Wave of QAnon-linked Crimes. The Attack on Pelosi’s Husband Might Be the Latest.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. David DePape, the man accused of bludgeoning the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning apparently posted a lot of politically extreme things online and apparently subscribed to a lot of conspiracy theories. Among them: QAnon. According to the Associated Press, DePape wrote blog posts as recently as August 24 promoting the far-right theory:
Judge warns of ‘dark shadow of tyranny’ as Capitol rioter jailed for 90 months
Albuquerque Head, who pleaded guilty to assaulting officer Michael Fanone on January 6, sentenced to seven and a half years
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
