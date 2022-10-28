Read full article on original website
Related
S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests.
North Korea missile lands off South Korean coast for first time; South responds with own launches
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South's waters, and South Korea responded with missile launches of its own, officials said.
Comments / 0