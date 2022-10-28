Read full article on original website
Join Us for Tonight for the November 1st Goleta City Council Meeting
We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting tonight, Tuesday, November 1, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.). We are pleased to continue to offer this meeting both in-person and virtually for community members. We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below.
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program
Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program is proud to offer a new service to help Goleta residents answer these questions with its Community Disaster Education Course (or CDE). A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. Attendees will learn about multiple topics such as what is expected following a disaster, what they can do to prepare their home and workplace, how to build an emergency bag, and more.
News and Updates
The November 2022 election is here! There is a lot for Goleta voters to consider, so let’s go Goleta! Make sure your voice is heard. Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day through 8:00 p.m. on November 8, election night. In Goleta, there are two secure official ballot box locations: one at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and one at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) at the end of parking lot in front of the building. To find official secure Ballot Drop Box locations throughout the County, visit the interactive map here or view a list of locations here.
Goleta’s CRD Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries
The City of Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.
