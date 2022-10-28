ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming's only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters.

