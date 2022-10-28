Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
Pony Watch
Partnership Shelter is a large, 16 person structure with a enclosed upstairs loft. We enjoyed the cozy space all to ourselves save for the mouse who worked on building his nest all night. While we’re not looking forward to daylight savings, one of positives will be not getting up in the dark. We were on trail at 7:45AM as the sun rose through the trees.
Humans of the Trail: SOBO Days 119 – 127
The tramily split up at Woods Hole. I’m being dramatic. But it did. In the spirit of “hike your own hike”, some people stayed for a zero, and others, myself included, left after a blissful nearo. It was hard to leave such a magical place, but it felt right for me to carry on. No hard feelings, no drama, just love, good vibes, and all of us hiking our own hike.
Damascus – Happy Halloween!
To our surprise, we had the loft to ourselves. Only two other hikers occupied the lower level. The weather at higher elevations can be harsh and unpredictable. Strong winds battered the walls of the shelter and a thick fog rolled in, creating puddles on the trail. We layered up and headed out after enjoying our coffee in dry loft.
The Best-Laid Plans, Part One
Dunsmuir is a nice place, but it doesn’t have many accommodation options. My hotel wasn’t as expensive as the one in Chester, but my credit card still took a hit. If you want to save money, staying in the town of Mount Shasta is probably the wiser choice.
Maine, Part 1: See You up Trail
As soon as we started the Mahoosuc Notch, it began to rain. We looked at each other with grim determination, and did our best to stuff our layers into our waterproof bags, pack liners – anywhere where we thought our insulating layers and sleeping bags would be safe. I shoved my puffy into a dry bag and sealed it tight in my liner, pulled on my rain jacket and pants, buried my camera to protect it from the rain (sorry, no pictures!) and clipped on my pack.
Our Abbreviated 100 Mile Wilderness
Our plan for the 100 mile wilderness was to go through it as efficiently as possible within our capabilities. Shaw’s had an option to do a food drop halfway through the wilderness, but we opted to not go with that. Our plan was to try to do this section in about 3.5 days. We would do 25 miles on day 1, get over the Chairbacks on Day 2, coast on the easier trail on day 3, and then walk to the base of Katahdin on day 4. Seems simple enough.
