ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

OPINION: Billy Napier looks good at Florida... but can he land the best?

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TnBk_0iqg2kZU00

There’s a tendency among college football fans to overreact to the slightest disappointment on the recruiting trail. Florida’s first-year coach Billy Napier has missed on a few big-name recruits in his short time at the helm, but it’s his latest miss that has even the most patient of fans wondering if the new man in charge is out of his depth.

In case you missed it, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2023, cornerback Cormani McClain, committed to the University of Miami over Florida and Alabama on Thursday. It was a shocking development in a recruitment that seemed to favor Florida significantly. McClain had been to the Swamp over half a dozen times over the past two years and had several experts project him to land with UF.

This isn’t the first time Mario Cristobal and Miami have beat Napier and Co. for a high-priority target either. The Hurricanes were arguably the hottest team of the summer thanks to some incredible success on the recruiting trail, including the commitments of four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Both were priority targets for the Gators, and Napier even penned an open letter asking for patience following the Rashada announcement.

In fairness to Florida’s head coach and recruiting staff, the Gators have put together a top-10 class since then that’s composed mostly of four-star players. UF ranks No. 9 in the team recruiting rankings on both 247Sports and On3 and only fell below Miami after missing out on McClain.

But that begs the question of whether or not Florida will be able to achieve the kind of success it needs in the recruiting world to reach a College Football Playoff. A quick glance at the team rankings on either site says that Napier’s current class won’t be enough.

Florida is one of two teams in the top 13 without a five-star recruit under verbal commitment (the other being LSU at No. 7). A year ago, Oklahoma was the only program to finish in the top 13 without a five-star recruit. The Sooners haven’t been relevant this season since Week 4, and it’s easy to see a similar situation playing out in Gainesville over the next year.

For comparison, the Georgias and Alabamas of the world have signed at least three five-star recruits in each of the past four recruiting cycles. That’s what it takes to be at the top of the SEC and all of college football.

So far, Napier hasn’t shown that he’s able to close like Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. Instead, he’s being outclassed, or perhaps outbid, by another first-year head coach at an in-state program that’s frankly produced worse results on the field through eight weeks.

So what’s the solution?

It’s far too early to think about a potential buyout. Napier doesn’t even have his guys on the field for the most part. He’s working with a flawed roster assembled by an apathetic recruiter and Todd Grantham. Napier deserves a shot at a full season with a team that’s fully bought into his culture and plan.

But it’s also wrong to ask the fanbase to sit idly by while a pattern that’s proven to lead to a large skill gap in the conference plays out. Florida has the resources and profile to attract the best names in the state, but it’s time for the Gators to close on one of them.

Florida is still in the race for a handful of undecided recruits in the top 50. Edge rusher Qua Russaw might have the strongest connection with the school, but it could be tough to land both him and defensive lineman James Smith, who is expected to be a package deal with Russaw. Desmond Ricks recently re-classified to the class of 2023 and is the second-highest-ranked cornerback behind McClain, but Alabama wants him too.

Landing all three would bring Florida back into the top-5 conversation, but it should only take one to keep Napier safe from a burning hot seat in year two. Some in Gator Nation may think that’s too easy of an out for him, but instant gratification can be misleading. Napier’s trying to change the entire program, and on-the-field talent only goes so far. Plus, let’s not forget that he and Corey Raymond worked to bring in five-star safety Kamari Wilson in the 2022 cycle with just two months to get the job done.

Still, Dan Mullen proved that you can’t out-coach a talent gap in the SEC, and Napier knew the challenge he was taking on when he accepted the job. His message has remained steady, and most of the early returns have been good.

It’s just that good isn’t enough at the University of Florida. This program’s history demands greatness, and the fan base demands perfection. Napier won’t back down from that challenge, but he’s certainly hit a roadblock or two in his first year and the McClain decision emphasized that to the masses.

An old coach of mine used to hit us with a phrase popularized by the pastor Charles Swindoll during times of adversity: “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.”

It’s time for Napier (and the Gator Collective) to react.

List

List

List

List

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Playoff Rankings: Where is Penn State ranked?

The beginning of November means we are now entering the final stretch of the regular season in college football, and the chase for division and conference championships are heating up. And, of course, the race for the College Football Playoff is shaping up for a wild finish. While Penn State may not be a player in this year’s playoff hunt after suffering its second loss last weekend, the rankings still matter in the final month as the Nittany Lions are looking to make a run into a New Years Six bowl game. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football players, media react on Twitter to MSU tunnel assault

We still don’t know much about what happened in the Lloyd Carr Tunnel at The Big House after the game except what we saw on video and what Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel said after the game. But, according to Harbaugh two Wolverines were assaulted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel by several Michigan State players immediately following the 29-7 win by the maize and blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham named potential candidates for Auburn vacancy

Take a deep breath, Oregon Duck fans. I know that both Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham have only been in Eugene for less than a year, and it’s been a joyous experience for everyone rooting for the team. The future is bright, and things in Eugene seem to be heading in the right direction, quickly. That’s not going to stop the guys largely responsible for that success from seeing their names thrown about as prestigious coaching jobs around the country start to open up. It’s the nature of having a school that is not quite in the top-tier of coaching jobs, but...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel address MSU players assaulting Michigan players after game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It appears the rivalry rhetoric out of East Lansing has finally come to a head. Two eyewitnesses described to WolverinesWire the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Michigan football beat Michigan State, 29-7. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh should have been all smiles, considering his team beat its in-state rival. Instead, the tenor of the postgame was of a gut-punching loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn finalizes new coaching roles for remaining staff

It took nearly 24 hours to have it all sorted out, but Auburn has now finalized its’ new-look coaching staff following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Monday. Not only was Harsin let go, but several assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were dismissed as well. That news left many Auburn fans wondering how the rest of the team would operate with so many coaches leaving ahead of the team’s final four games of the season.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy