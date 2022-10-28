Welcome news for celiacs or others who follow a gluten-free diet: La Colombe locations in Philly and Bryn Mawr will offer locally-made gluten-free goodies from Flakely, a Manayunk based gluten-free bakery. Flakely’s individually-wrapped handheld pastry with strawberry jam and a custom savory smoked gouda and chive scone will be available...

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO