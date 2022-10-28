ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillygrub.blog

La Colombe is now carrying Flakely gluten-free treats!

Welcome news for celiacs or others who follow a gluten-free diet: La Colombe locations in Philly and Bryn Mawr will offer locally-made gluten-free goodies from Flakely, a Manayunk based gluten-free bakery. Flakely’s individually-wrapped handheld pastry with strawberry jam and a custom savory smoked gouda and chive scone will be available...
