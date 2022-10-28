ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -A rising trend in public schools, Career and Technical Education centers aim to give students hands on training in various trades. New Ulm has settled in to their CTE center, and Fairmont is one month into their center’s maiden voyage. “It’s going well. I mean there’s...
FAIRMONT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy