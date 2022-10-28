Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -A rising trend in public schools, Career and Technical Education centers aim to give students hands on training in various trades. New Ulm has settled in to their CTE center, and Fairmont is one month into their center’s maiden voyage. “It’s going well. I mean there’s...
Two Rivers schools asking residents to approve facility improvement referendum
The Two Rivers school district is asking the community for $38.7 million that'll go towards a facility improvement project.
Comments / 0