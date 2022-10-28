Read full article on original website
Apple CarPlay: Everything you need to know
Apple CarPlay beams your phone apps onto your car's display. Here's everything you need to know about it.
What are Apple’s audiobook rules, anyway?
This is the free weekly version of Hot Pod, The Verge’s e-newsletter about podcasting and the audio trade. You can sign up here. Hello, hi there, hi there. I hope you’re all prepared for a busy, Amazon-packed problem. Because there’s so much of Amazon information to go round immediately. First: Amazon and the Apple App Store. Second: Amazon Prime and Amazon Music. Third: Amazon Amp. And fourth: …some stats about discuss radio from NPR, as a bit of breather.
Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
Hands on with Apple’s new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made via hyperlinks on our web site. Apple is presently testing a beta model of iOS that guarantees to enhance the velocity and efficiency of HomeKit equipment. We put our house on the road to check it out and see what a distinction it makes.
Even Cheaper Apple TV on the Way for Less Than $100
Despite the most recent Apple TV 4K mannequin coming in $50 cheaper than the earlier mannequin and with double the storage, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an much more reasonably priced Apple TV mannequin. The new Apple TV 4K already has a decrease beginning worth of $129,...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature – Erie News Now
Here’s the backstory: Spotify merely refuses to fork over the whopping 30% minimize of its enterprise to Apple. That signifies that the corporate can not promote audiobooks, a enterprise it’s making an attempt to interrupt into, inside its iOS app. Spotify, as an alternative, got here up with three workarounds, which it believed had been according to Apple’s insurance policies. But they had been all finally rejected after present process evaluations for the App Store, forcing the corporate to primarily abandon providing its clients an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
iOS 16.2 could arrive in December with new Freeform app, Live Activities tweaks
With the complete launch of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 within the rearview mirror, Apple has moved on to testing the subsequent launch. With iOS and iPadOS 16.2, we will count on the brand new Freeform app together with continuous enhancements to Stage Manger on the iPad (just like the return of exterior show help), together with different minor tweaks and fixes. We’re nonetheless ready on SharePlay gaming help and the Satellite Emergency SOS function on the newest iPhones, too.
7 Android TV tips and tricks to maximize your TV time
Watching TV is among the commonest methods to decompress and luxuriate in your time without work. Android TVs can take this expertise to the subsequent degree by providing on-demand streaming, customization, personalised suggestions, and even video video games. Plus, new options are all the time being added to boost your expertise, so there’s all the time one thing extra to find.
Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading From iOS 16.1 No Longer Possible
Following the launch of iOS 16.1 on October 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3, the beforehand accessible model of iOS that launched on October 10. As iOS 16.0.3 is not being signed, it’s not doable to downgrade to that model of iOS after putting in iOS 16.1. Apple...
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
As with most Amazon units, it’s best to by no means, ever pay full worth for them as you are by no means that far-off from a sale. $19.99 is an actual steal for the most cost effective Lite model too. The primary caveat right here is you may solely be capable to stream in HD, not 4K. But when you’ve got an older TV (you may nonetheless want an HDMI slot), then it is a excellent approach to get a contemporary set of streaming apps with out forking out for a brand new TV.
Would You Pay $20/Month for Twitter Verification?
There’s loads occurring over at Twitter due to its new proprietor, however let me say proper now that we right here at Droid Life don’t plan to report on every bit of stories that comes out of there. There are sufficient shops posting about each crap that Elon Musk takes, and albeit, I couldn’t care much less. However, a reported transfer quickly to happen on the platform straight impacts my Twitter account, plus the Droid Life account, so it appeared essential sufficient to share.
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
Fortune Brainstorm A.I. promises to be the best A.I. conference yet
I wish to thank Alexei Oreskovic and Kevin Kelleher for submitting in for me whereas I used to be away. There’s loads occurring in A.I. And whereas this article goals to deliver you an important updates for a enterprise reader every week, typically it’s useful to each step again and dive deeper. That’s precisely what Fortune’s upcoming Brainstorm A.I. convention will allow you to do.
Limited time offer! iPhone 13 Pro available with big discounts
Limited time provide! iPhone 13 Pro accessible with massive reductions. Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro final yr in September. Aimed at video creators, the handset nonetheless ranks among the many main cellular content-creation machines. If you may have been searching for a handset with strong cameras and processing velocity,...
Bug Fixes Galore in NVIDIA SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1
NVIDIA, the true king of Android upgrades, introduced the discharge of SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1 this week, chock filled with bug fixes and a strong record of enhancements. As for what’s inside, we’ve pasted NVIDIA’s lengthy record beneath, however just a few of the highlights embrace an added energy management choice to wake SHIELD when the TV’s enter adjustments to SHIELD, a developer choice to power Dolby Vision Low Latency, a launch subject resolve for some Samsung Galaxy telephones, in addition to a repair for an annoying bug that prevented protected content material to play whereas an exterior storage was linked.
PlayStation Plus subscribers drop by almost 2 million, Sony says
PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers are down in line with Sony’s newest fiscal earnings report. The firm states that PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers have dropped by nearly 2 million for the reason that reworked tiered plans had been launched earlier this 12 months. Total time spent enjoying video games on PlayStation additionally dropped by about 10% year-on-year the corporate says. For these unaware, again in June Sony launched its new PlayStation Plus plans, providing Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.
