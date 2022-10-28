Read full article on original website
Kiszla: If Broncos trade Bradley Chubb, victory over Jacksonville doesn’t mean a blankety bleeping thing
LONDON — As the Broncos enjoyed a jolly good time in merry old England, where the high knees and unwavering spirit of quarterback Russell Wilson saved the butt of beleaguered coach Nathaniel Hackett, you needed to grab a glimpse of general manager George Paton to find out if the 21-17 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday meant a blankety-bleeping thing.
First-round pick “too good to pass up” for Broncos GM George Paton in Bradley Chubb trade
Denver general manager George Paton started Tuesday morning believing he’d likely still have star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on his roster when the NFL’s trading deadline passed. In the hours leading up to the 2 p.m. deadline, however, conversations with the Miami Dolphins, “really heated up,” he said....
Keeler: The Broncos, John Elway failed Bradley Chubb. Not the other way ’round.
The Broncos failed Bradley Chubb, not the other way ‘round. He should’ve been Josh Allen. He should’ve been Von Miller. In hindsight, The Chubb Era in Denver, which ended with his trade Tuesday to the Miami Dolphins, will be remembered more for who No. 55 wasn’t … and less about who he actually was.
CSU receiver Tory Horton embracing leadership role
Following a hot start to the 2022 season, Colorado State junior wide receiver Tory Horton has seen his numbers drop some since the start of Mountain West play. That hasn’t come from a lack of desire or dedication. Opponents are just making it harder for CSU quarterbacks to get him the ball.
K’Waun Williams comes up with game-sealing Broncos INT against Jags: “K is a baller, man”
LONDON — Cornerback K’Waun Williams came to the sideline early in the game after breaking up an out-breaking route and had a proclamation for his teammates. “He said, ‘Dawg, if they throw that again, I’m gonna pick it,’” safety Justin Simmons recalled after the game.
How Christian Braun won hearts of Nuggets fans, trust of coach Michael Malone
Over Christian Braun’s first 79 minutes of his first NBA regular season, he’s guarded the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Patrick Beverley and Jerami Grant. In other words, kid, welcome to the deep end!. Um, sorry about the push. “That’s what...
