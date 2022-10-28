Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah. Roughly 100 women and girls, some as young as 10 years old, learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts in the battalion. One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training. The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son both requested the maximum sentence. They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother. Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse and rationalized her actions during a weepy speech at Tuesday’s hearing.
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained...
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides. Addia Wuchner, the chairwoman of the pro-amendment Yes for Life Alliance, calls it a pivotal moment. Yet abortion-rights supporters say the legislature’s hardline stand against abortion is why constitutional protections are necessary. The statewide vote comes when most abortions in Kentucky are on hold amid a court battle over a state law that triggered a near-total ban on abortion.
“We are really overwhelmed”: More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the...
