Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ewrestlingnews.com
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Set To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe has been announced for an ROH TV Title defense on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Joe will put his title up for grabs against Brian Cage on this week’s show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Discusses ‘Awful’ Physical Therapy
Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes wrestled his last match to date against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell before taking some time off to heal from a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes has since underwent surgery for the injury, and has been on the road to recovery over the past few months. Some reports suggest that he is ahead of schedule on his rehabilitation and healing, however, it hasn’t been easy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley Reacts To Renee Paquette’s Debut With AEW
AEW wrestler Jon Moxley recently signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. Just days after he re-signed with the company, his wife Renee Paquette made her AEW debut. During a recent appearance on the “Cincy 3:60” podcast, Moxley commented on Paquette’s AEW debut and the pop she received....
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On The Importance Of Competition In Pro Wrestling, Talks AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Foley Is Pod podcast to discuss the importance of competition in pro wrestling, and why it’s important to have it. Specifically, Mrs. Foley’s baby boy spoke about the current situation with WWE and AEW. He also recalled the last time he spoke with Tony Khan.
ewrestlingnews.com
Danhausen Feels “Unclean” Following Loss, AEW Dark Is Now Online
QT Marshall pulled off an unlikely win against Danhausen on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. It left Danhausen feeling anything but very nice or very evil: it left him feeling “unclean.”. Marshall and Danhausen main evented Monday’s show, and Marshall came out victorious. QT would then...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brutus Beefcake Recalls Getting Call For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Speaking recently to Good Karma Wrestling, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake spoke about getting the phone call for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He also discussed the current scissoring phenomenon that’s sweeping the wrestling community, made popular by AEW’s The Acclaimed. Highlights of his appearance can be read below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Current Bond Between D-Generation X
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about Degeneration-X and their current bond with one another. DX briefly reunited for the season premiere of Monday Night RAW the night after Extreme Rules. The Heartbreak Kid said,. “When all of DX get together in the same room,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
Comments / 0