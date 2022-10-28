ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Council finds that majority of Texans believe public school accountability should be based on more than STAAR

By Hannah Norton
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday

A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

'Marcha De Los Niños' occurring across Texas to honor the Uvalde victims

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting is honoring those lost and demanding gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, happening in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday called Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, meaning "Day of the Dead," is a two-day Mexican holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks

The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
