Council finds that majority of Texans believe public school accountability should be based on more than STAAR

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday
A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
KSAT 12
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it
Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
'Marcha De Los Niños' occurring across Texas to honor the Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting is honoring those lost and demanding gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, happening in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday called Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, meaning "Day of the Dead," is a two-day Mexican holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks
The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
Texas leaders allocate $875M for schools, public safety, including new elementary in Uvalde
State leaders released $15 million to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde. Robb Elementary School has remained closed after 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman May 24. (Courtesy Google Streets) Five months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, state leaders announced on Oct....
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
