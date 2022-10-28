He has co-written songs with and for Taylor Swift and John Legend, and has had his own suave acoustic-centered pop/rock songs placed in several television shows. Based in Brooklyn, NY, Joshua Karpeh aka Cautious Clay is an alt-R&B singer and songwriter from Clevland, Ohio. Relatively new to music, having left his day job in real estate to pursue music full-time in 2016. Clay has since been featured on the World Cafe in 2019, released a series of EPs and one full studio album, with a new EP out on November 18th. He has co-written songs with and for Taylor Swift and John Legend, and has had his songs placed in several television shows including 13 Reasons Why, Insecure, Grey’s Anatomy.

