Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
16 concerts to see this week including NNAMDÏ, Beth Orton, Trombone Shorty, The Warhawks and more
The world might stop for the series, but concerts continue happening — even in Philly. Maybe you’ll find yourself at a venue that televises the big game at the bar (or, as some have been known to do, projected behind the band). Maybe you’ll be refreshing your phone between songs for updates on the score. Maybe you, simply, don’t care about baseball. Whatever the case might be, here are 16 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and complete listings, head to the WXPN Concerts and Events page.
xpn.org
Taylor Swift announces stadium tour, including two dates in Philly
“The Eras Tour” will be hitting Lincoln Financial Field in May of 2023, joined by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE. Popstar-mode Taylor Swift is back, baby! After releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, last month and subsequently wresting control of the Billboard Hot 100’s entire top 10, she’s announced a new stadium tour—her first since 2018. Swift describes “The Eras Tour” as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” and the dates across the U.S. feature a wide host of opening acts.
xpn.org
Cautious Clay | Artist To Watch – November
He has co-written songs with and for Taylor Swift and John Legend, and has had his own suave acoustic-centered pop/rock songs placed in several television shows. Based in Brooklyn, NY, Joshua Karpeh aka Cautious Clay is an alt-R&B singer and songwriter from Clevland, Ohio. Relatively new to music, having left his day job in real estate to pursue music full-time in 2016. Clay has since been featured on the World Cafe in 2019, released a series of EPs and one full studio album, with a new EP out on November 18th. He has co-written songs with and for Taylor Swift and John Legend, and has had his songs placed in several television shows including 13 Reasons Why, Insecure, Grey’s Anatomy.
Comments / 0