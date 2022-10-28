ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

ABC News
 4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring.

Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel had been ruled out but he hopes he can return after the bye week.

“It’s not a precaution. He’s not good enough to go," Shanahan said. "The fact that he even had a chance hopefully means he’ll be good with the week off and be ready for the next game.”

The Niners also will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who will miss a fourth straight game with injuries to his foot and ankle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf).

Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett are questionable. Verrett is looking to play in his first game since injuring his knee in the 2021 opener.

Samuel's absence is a major loss considering the impact he has had on the 49ers offense — especially against the Rams.

In his last five games against Los Angeles dating to the 2020 season, Samuel has caught 36 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 22 times for 109 yards and two scores and even threw a 24-yard TD pass to Jennings.

He was responsible for more than 37% of the yards the Niners gained on offense in those games and six of the team's 11 offensive touchdowns.

Samuel's most productive game of this season also came against the Rams. He took a short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and turned it into a 57-yard touchdown thanks to a string of broken tackles. He had six catches for 115 yards and the score that game.

For the season, Samuel has 32 catches for 387 yards and two TDs, as well as 138 yards rushing and another score.

The Niners do have an option that wasn't available that first game after acquiring versatile running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade last week from Carolina.

McCaffrey had 62 yards on 10 touches last weekend, two days after joining the team. But he is expected to play a bigger role Sunday when he can handle some of the load as a runner and receiver.

“He worked real hard to get his stuff last week,” Shanahan said. "We gave the whole team the game plan on Wednesday. It’s harder for a guy when he hasn’t heard the stuff other weeks, but he did great in his three practices and he’s good to go.”

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?

The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
WTHR

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning. The Colts' offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, but the team has struggled to run the ball most of this season. The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times and rank No. 30 in scoring at 16.1 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer

The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
