Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Tropical update: Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean | No threat to Texas
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis is tracking Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves across the Caribbean. It's not expected to impact Texas.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
KXAN
See how Austin ranks among other big Texas cities when it comes to finding an affordable starter home
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, and thanks to high prices and soaring mortgage rates, things aren’t getting easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and calculated whether or not...
VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up
The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Oil price volatility brings uncertainty for Texas jobs, consumers
Last week, President Joe Biden, announced there would be 15 million barrels released from the strategic petroleum reserve sometime in December.
KXAN
Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1