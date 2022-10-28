ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
B93

One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
ROSENBERG, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

