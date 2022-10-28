ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat

A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick

Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

