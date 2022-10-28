Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of stealing trailer, tools from Habitat for Humanity construction site
A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a trailer and tools from a Habitat for Humanity construction site. On Monday, October 24, a Habitat for Humanity construction manager contacted MCSO to report the recent theft of a 6-foot...
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle
A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paranormal activity cited as reason man was driving without 2 tires, Florida cops say
An SUV missing two tires was stopped along Florida’s Interstate 75, and the driver says paranormal activity was behind the disappearance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports. It happened, he said, because someone put a curse on him, according to an Oct. 28 news release. The traffic stop...
Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened at The Hotspot, an internet...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
click orlando
Tavares man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession in Lake County crash that critically injures child, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tavares man faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and possession of cocaine after a crash that critically injured a child and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa...
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
wogx.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
