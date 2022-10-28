ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Murphy says none of Dahmer victims’ loved ones responded to him before Netflix series

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Ryan Murphy is hitting back at claims he never consulted family members or friends of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims before producing his new series about the infamous serial killer.

The Emmy-winning TV producer behind shows like “American Horror Story” and “Pose” said Thursday that in the research phase of hit Netflix series, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” his team reached out to many of the victims’ loved ones during a years-long period that led up to production.

“It’s something that we researched for a very long time,” Murphy said Thursday at an event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And we — over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it — we reached out to 20, around 20, of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people. And not a single person responded to us in that process.”

The 10-part series has ranked as the streamer’s biggest success since “Stranger Things.”

Evan Peters portrays Dahmer, who was beaten to death in a Wisconsin prison in 1994 while serving 15 life sentences for the brutal murders of 17 boys and men during a 13-year killing spree.

The scene of Rita Isbell, the sister of Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey, giving an emotional victim impact statement at his 1992 sentencing is re-enacted in the series. She told the Insider: “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

