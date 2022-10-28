Read full article on original website
Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch
73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
KSNT
Rain moves in with falling temperatures throughout the day
Winds stayed strong through the night and many of us are starting in the low to mid 70s this morning. This is the warmest we’ll be throughout the day as our cold front approaches and we cool down by the afternoon. Cloud cover has already started to build in...
Narcity
This Christmas Land Near Toronto Has Polar Express Rides & A Twinkling Scandinavian Market
Can you hear sleigh bells jingling? The Christmas season is coming up, and one magical holiday event has already announced its plans. Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's is taking place at Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, less than an hour from Toronto. The annual holiday activation opens November 12 and includes the traditional Scandinavian Market as well as some new features.
vinlove.net
Mysterious destinations in Vietnam for Halloween
If you want to find thrills for Halloween, a ghost villa in Da Lat or a house of the Hua family in Ho Chi Minh City are suggestions from Booking.com. Halloween is a traditional festival held on October 31 every year in many Western countries, to remember those who have passed away. Popular activities during the festival are trick-or-treated (children knocking on their neighbors’ doors to ask for sweets in disguise), attending costume parties, lighting fires, carving pumpkins, and watching horror movies. Visiting ghostly, deserted destinations is also a trend that many tourists around the world respond to ward off evil spirits and welcome back loved ones.
HALLOWEEN WEATHER: No bone-chilling temps, but it may rain on NYC's parade
Steadier showers should move into the five boroughs after 8 p.m., but there’s still a chance of scattered rain beginning in the evening as clouds move in, according to AccuWeather.
grid.news
America’s latest Halloween obsession is Home Depot’s 12-foot ‘Skelly’ skeleton. That’s no accident.
A 12-foot skeleton has taken Halloween decorations to a whole new (ahem) height. It’s the latest craze that has people searching stores and websites for a Skelly (yes, it has a name) of their own but also has achieved a kind of cult status, with several dedicated Facebook pages, including one with 50,000 members.
vinlove.net
Forgetting the way back in the mist of La Hai
Perhaps nowhere is there a “specialty” of fog that has entered poetry, even old dew and young dew like in La Hai. Fog is a familiar weather phenomenon in the highlands. But La Hai fog has a strange feature, people here often call it old dew and young dew. On a misty day, the town is romantic in strips of steam like silk. On a cloudy day, the mountain town is covered in an opaque curtain, as heavy as rain.
Rain could soak your spooky plans. Here's the Halloween weekend forecast
As ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets for Halloween, some might find the weekend and Monday forecast just as spooky.
