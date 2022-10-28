Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
John Roberts shows he still has a grip on the Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts has at times staked out the middle ground on the conservative-dominated Supreme Court — as in June when he tried to prevent the majority from completely overturning federal abortion rights. But when it comes to race and such issues as school integration and redistricting, Roberts has been unyielding in decrying, the “sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”
Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor has accused a longtime associate of Donald Trump of lying to a jury over how he used his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack’s lawyer said his client had no reason to lie because he did nothing wrong. The exchange came during closing arguments at a federal trial where the California billionnaire has pleaded not guilty to charges including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government,
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Landrieu is the man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan to the nation. As he travels the country, Landrieu serves as the administration’s de facto emissary to rural communities and Republican states that often feel suspicious about the president. While talking up infrastructure spending may sound like an easy sell, Landrieu knows it requires diplomacy, particularly in the overheated political climate ahead of next week’s midterm elections. The former New Orleans mayor, who has political aspirations of his own, says he sees the infrastructure law as a way to help stitch together a divided country.
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come. President Joe Biden lands Tuesday in South Florida to campaign for Democrats. Donald Trump...
U. of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president
Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president. Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale. At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he’ll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school’s 13th president.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in San Francisco court. David DePape, 42, is facing a litany of state charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly...
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers – locking horns in those pursuits.
How to navigate intimidation and other obstacles to voting
In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, legal clashes have broken out over whether to count absentee ballots with missing information. In Georgia, conservative activists have continued to pursue mass voter challenges in a last-ditch effort to purge people from the registration rolls. And in Arizona, some voters have complained of feeling intimidated...
Travel time to abortion facilities grew significantly after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The average travel time to an abortion facility increased significantly for women in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and revoked the federal right to an abortion, according to a new study published Tuesday in JAMA. More than a dozen states enacted complete or partial...
Biden says Florida's DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate'
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast potential 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis as "Donald Trump incarnate," warning voters days before U.S. midterm elections that Republicans could take away their healthcare and retirement benefits.
