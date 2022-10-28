ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KOMO News

Puget Sound trick-or-treaters will likely spend Halloween dodging light showers

While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE

