While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO