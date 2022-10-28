Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
2022 fire season burns fewer acres than recent years, Washington fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the pacific northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU News spoke with the Washington...
KOMO News
October brought heat, smoke, and sudden cooling rain to the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — Oct.1, the first day of the water year. That’s a running total, across 12 months, of precipitation totals measured from rain, to snow, to ice, however, it melts out. Out of the last decade, 40% of soaking rain events started up inside the tenth month of...
KOMO News
Puget Sound trick-or-treaters will likely spend Halloween dodging light showers
While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.
KOMO News
New report finds progress, but thousands of backlogged rape kits remain in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is making progress on the backlog of sexual assault kits in Washington, but thousands remain untested. That's the finding of a new report from the State Auditor's Office. Testing these kits is essential since the forensic evidence can lead to identifying...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
KOMO News
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Southwest Washington state Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the...
KOMO News
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
KOMO News
Small business owner running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District talks key issues
WASHINGTON — Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District will choose a new face to represent them in Congress this election. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent beat out six-term incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler in the August primary. Gluesenkamp Perez owns an auto repair shop and lives in...
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state's 2022 general election
WASHINGTON — Election Day is Nov. 8 and ballots were sent to voters' mailboxes on Oct. 21. As voters prepare to cast their ballots this November, here are some of the key races and initiatives in Washington state. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) U.S. Sen....
KOMO News
Need to register to vote? Here's what you need to know in Washington state
WASHINGTON — As the midterm elections draw near, some Washingtonians may be wondering about the particulars of registering to vote in our state. There are multiple ways you can cast your vote, from mailing in an absentee ballot to showing up at the ballot box in person. REGISTRATION DEADLINE.
Comments / 0