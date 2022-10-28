Read full article on original website
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right. It's more common than you think.
"Conspiracy theories are a ladder. You climb one rung and then another."
Man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi with hammer pleads not guilty
Additional charges against David DePape include assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires amid civil corruption trial
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office. Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a...
San Francisco bakery pulls all-nighters to bake ‘pan de muerto’ by the thousands
"We'll sell thousands. That's the best time of the year, pan de muerto."
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
Postmaster General Installs New Postmasters In San Leandro, Fairfield, Antioch
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy installed new postmasters for three Bay Area cities this week. Ernesto Avila becomes the 26th postmaster for Antioch. Lynnette Hill, a 16-year U.S. Postal Service employee, is now Fairfield's new postmaster. And, Tracy Tan is now the new postmaster for San Leandro. Avila, Hill and...
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
Police Arrest Boy Who Allegedly Made Threats Of Violence At High School
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in October
One home appears to incorporate a treadmill and a shower into its washer/dryer room.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches. Larger breaking waves from 13 to 19...
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
