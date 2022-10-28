ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Reports of RAF pilots teaching in China spark national security concerns

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE8fQ_0iqfjvto00

The Conservatives have been accused of risking national security by reportedly sending British military pilots to Beijing to teach the Chinese air force and giving students from China basic officer training in the UK.

Several serving Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots taught an “Aviation English Course” in China in 2016, while a number of Chinese nationals studied at the RAF’s college at Cranwell in Lincolnshire and the Joint Services Command and Staff College at Shrivenham in Swindon, Sky News reported.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “The UK has never provided fast jet flight training, or any other sensitive training, for People’s Liberation Army (Air Force) pilots.”

This official deployment could have compromised details of UK military operations, technology and training to a foreign power

Labour's John Healey

It is understood that the MoD’s official defence activities with Beijing, which included initial officer training on English language and armed conflict law, were stopped in 2019.

But Labour criticised the Tories of being “too slow to emerge from their ‘golden era’ with China and repeatedly blase about security threats”.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “This official deployment could have compromised details of UK military operations, technology and training to a foreign power, posing a significant threat to our national security.

“Ministers must answer serious questions about why they backed this activity and what risks it poses. The public also want reassurance on the actions taken to halt it.”

Earlier this month, the Government warned former British military pilots not to teach the Chinese armed forces how to defeat western warplanes and aircraft.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said: “China is a competitor that is threatening the UK interest in many places around the world”, while Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said he was “surprised” that something “akin to the Official Secrets Act” was not already in place to stop it from happening.

The BBC reported that up to 30 former pilots, including some RAF veterans, were believed to have trained China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The MoD issued an intelligence alert warning pilots against taking part and that it was taking “decisive steps” to stop Chinese recruitment schemes targeting military pilots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
The Independent

AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean.Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to a fleet of a few hundred Chinese squid-fishing boats not far from Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Its mission: inspect the vessels for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. Boarding ships on the high seas is a perfectly legal if little-used tool available to any sea power as part of...
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
KIRO 7 Seattle

S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Commissioner for federal regulator says US should ban Chinese-owned TikTok

The US government should ban the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, according to Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr.TikTok, which has more than one billion users worldwide, is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and once faced a ban under the Trump administration.Mr Carr, who is one of five FCC Commissioners and a critic of China, has previously called for Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their stores.Mr Carr told Axios that there was not a “world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way...
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays

Home secretary Suella Braverman risks inflaming the migration row with plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-rays to verify their age.The move comes after Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, told cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by asylum seekers.As counterterrorist police took charge of the investigation into the firebombing of a separate immigration facility in Kent, it emerged that Ms Braverman’s incendiary remark had not been cleared with No 10. And Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson declined...
The Independent

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed the world’s finest cashmere-producing goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan. But a decade ago, the 45-year-old nomad gave up his pastoral life in search of a better future for his family. He sold off his animals and migrated to an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh. Dorjey now lives with his wife, two daughters and a son in Kharnakling, where scores of other nomadic families from his native village have also settled in the...
AFP

N. Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to S. Korea

North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters that President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement. 
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop27 daily briefing newsletter

The biggest climate event of the calendar, Cop27, begins next week in Sharm el-Sheikh.The world gathers in Egypt after a tumultuous 12 months. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost-of-living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.There has also been a new wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and western and central Africa, to wildfires and deadly heatwaves across Europe, and Hurricane Ian’s decimation of Florida. A deluge of new scientific reports warn that the world remains far off-track in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Unions call for general election now as number of key workers’ children growing up in poverty revealed

More than one in four children with care worker parents are growing up in poverty, according to new TUC analysis, as trade unions mount a mass rally calling for an immediate general election.TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady warned that figures were heading upwards, with the 220,000 children of care workers in poverty set to rise to 300,000 by the end of this parliament if dissolution is delayed to the last possible date in 2024. The TUC said poverty was “rampant” in families headed by parents whose jobs make them key workers.Nearly a tenth (9.4 per cent) of children with nurses...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants moved from Manston processing centre amid overcrowding

Hundreds of migrants have been moved out of an immigration centre in Kent following concerns it had become dangerously overcrowded.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the number of migrants at the Manston migrant processing centre had “fallen substantially” on Tuesday, with more expected to be moved on Wednesday.It came after the situation was branded a “breach of humane conditions” on Monday, with 4,000 people being held at the site.The exact number to have been relocated has not been confirmed, but Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for the North Thanet constituency which includes Manston, said “several hundred” had already been moved.The...
The Independent

Experts explain where things went wrong for Liz Truss in live discussion

There is no disputing it has been quite a rollercoaster ride in UK politics in recent weeks. Liz Truss’ time as prime minister was the shortest on record and it is fair to say her time in charge was not without drama. With so much chaos developing around some of the decisions made by her and her administration, particuarly around the mini budget, here at The Independent we wanted to take to a closer look at exactly what went wrong. To do that we gathered some UK politics and economics experts for our latest virtual panel dicussion. It was hosted...
The Independent

Four new locations for banking hubs which share facilities revealed

Four new communities have been confirmed as locations for banking hubs, and six will receive support for business deposits, following a review of cash access.Banking hubs are similar to traditional bank branches but spaces are shared. They consist of a counter service operated by Post Office staff, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and carry out regular banking transactions.In addition, they have private spaces where customers can speak to someone from their own bank about more complex issues, with staff from different banks available on different days.As part of an agreement between the...
The Independent

South Korea: N. Korea fires missile toward sea after threat

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward sea Wednesday, but gave no further details like how far it flew.The launch came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.In a statement, Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the ongoing military drills between South Korea and the U.S. “aggressive and provocative.”North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Majority think Government doing too little on climate change, poll suggests - OLD

Nearly six in 10 people think the Government is doing too little to tackle climate change, a poll suggests.The survey – for aid agency Cafod ahead of international climate talks, Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt – also found that almost half of those quizzed did not think the Government was committed to its climate goals.And more than a third thought the UK was not doing enough to support poorer countries tackle climate change – an issue which will be a key agenda item at Cop27.The Government has legal targets to cut emissions to zero overall – known as net zero...
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy