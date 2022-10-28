SpaceX Falcon 9 launch seen in Yuma skies
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was something interesting flying across the Desert Southwest skies on Thursday, October 27.
In the following pictures, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Northern California carrying Starlink satellites.
There were 53 satellites.
SpaceX launched the big batch then landed a rocket on a ship at sea stationed in the Pacific Ocean nine minutes after launch.
Take a look at some pictures taken by our viewers!
