Netanyahu on brink of comeback as Israeli exit polls point to narrow majority for ex-PM
Former Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was on the verge of making a triumphant return to office in Israel, as initial exit polls suggested he may have scraped a narrow majority in the country’s fifth national election in less than four years. If exit polls are correct — a big...
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia suspends ‘partial mobilization’ of citizens for Ukraine war
Russia has announced that its “partial mobilization” of hundreds of thousands of citizens to fight in the country’s war on Ukraine has been completed, bringing to an end a controversial draft that sparked protests and an exodus of men from the country. The Russian Ministry of Defense...
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s general election this week could change the political landscape with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others either losing influence or leaving the assembly altogether. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one could end up as kingmaker. The center-left and the center-right are neck-and-neck in opinion polls before Tuesday’s election and neither is likely to capture a majority. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the vote when an ally of her minority Social Democratic government threatened to topple her over the government’s handling of the 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population because of the pandemic.
Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine, hitting power and water infrastructure
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80% of residents were left without water — with many losing electricity, too — following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
Five elections in four years: What’s the deal with Israeli politics?
Stop us if you’re heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. It’s the fifth time in less than four years that voters are casting ballots. Holding elections that often is bound to prompt some questions. Here are some answers.
North Korea fired the highest number of short-range missiles in a day, says South Korea
The South Korean military said Wednesday North Korea launched the highest number of short-range missiles in a day as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang’s latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region. North Korea fired as many as 23 missiles of different types to the east and...
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is raising the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on oil companies if they don’t boost domestic production. This comes as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. Biden in brief remarks on Monday accused energy companies of “war profiteering” by making record-setting profits amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden says he may ask Congress to pursue a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, as he seeks to pressure them to lower prices for consumers. Biden is calling on oil companies to “meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break.”
