It was the look on the OB technician’s face that first told me something was wrong. As I laid on the exam table, holding my husband’s hand, watching our hoped-for first child squirm around on the black-and-white screen, I saw the tech’s brow furrow. “What’s wrong?” I asked her. She didn’t answer, instead, she shut off the ultrasound, and took us to “the other room.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO