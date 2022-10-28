Read full article on original website
Related
My Take: Giving women a choice can also mean they choose life
It was the look on the OB technician’s face that first told me something was wrong. As I laid on the exam table, holding my husband’s hand, watching our hoped-for first child squirm around on the black-and-white screen, I saw the tech’s brow furrow. “What’s wrong?” I asked her. She didn’t answer, instead, she shut off the ultrasound, and took us to “the other room.”
New Pittsburgh Courier
More Than Just Words Urges Black Women to Stay Vigilant Post-Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Novartis’ pharmaceutical corporation’s More Than Just Words Campaign Brings Breast Cancer Screening to Women. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close its imperative that women keep up the fight and keep the issue in the forefront year-round. The month-long national recognition ends today, Oct. 31 but the disease doesn’t.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fetterman’s struggles with language highlight the challenges after a stroke
The stroke suffered by U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has shed light on little-known aspects of stroke recovery. Mark Makela/Getty Images News via Getty Images. – a vascular neurologist explains aphasia and the path to recovery. by Andrew M. Southerland, University of Virginia. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for a...
Comments / 0