Tuesday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Stanek (5), Urquidy (6) and Maldonado; Suárez, Brogdon (6), Gibson (7), Nelson (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Suárez 2-1. L_McCullers Jr. 1-2. HRs_Houston, Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).
World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies' World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The...
Monday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
Philadelphia leads series 2-1
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 36, Philadelphia 41. 2B_Altuve, Peña 2, Bregman, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins, Harper. RBIs_Tucker 4, Peña, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Harper 2, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Altuve, Schwarber. CS_Altuve. SF_Segura. S_Robertson.
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played...
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar voted Major League Soccer's MVP
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists. The 27-year-old German’s combined goals and assists were the fifth most for a season in league history. He was especially...
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
Miami 116, Golden State 109
Percentages: FG .464, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Wiggins 4-7, Curry 4-10, Thompson 4-12, Jerome 2-4, Moody 2-5, D.Green 1-2, Poole 1-7, J.Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Wiggins 2, J.Green, Thompson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 20 (Curry 5, Poole 5, Thompson 4, Moody 2, D.Green,...
Tuesday's Transactions
BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque Vaughn interim head coach. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a second-round and fifth-round 2023 draft pick. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB...
