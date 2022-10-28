Read full article on original website
Philadelphia leads series 2-1
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 36, Philadelphia 41. 2B_Altuve, Peña 2, Bregman, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins, Harper. RBIs_Tucker 4, Peña, Maldonado, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Harper 2, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Altuve, Schwarber. CS_Altuve. SF_Segura. S_Robertson.
Tuesday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Stanek (5), Urquidy (6) and Maldonado; Suárez, Brogdon (6), Gibson (7), Nelson (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Suárez 2-1. L_McCullers Jr. 1-2. HRs_Houston, Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).
MLB games today: World Series Game 3, Astros vs Phillies on Tuesday
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: November
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar voted Major League Soccer's MVP
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists. The 27-year-old German’s combined goals and assists were the fifth most for a season in league history. He was especially...
Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played...
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93
HOUSTON (93) Gordon 5-11 0-0 12, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Sengun 4-8 6-6 14, Green 4-17 4-7 13, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Eason 2-7 2-2 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 9-17 3-6 23, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-88 17-23 93.
Miami 116, Golden State 109
Percentages: FG .464, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Wiggins 4-7, Curry 4-10, Thompson 4-12, Jerome 2-4, Moody 2-5, D.Green 1-2, Poole 1-7, J.Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Wiggins 2, J.Green, Thompson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 20 (Curry 5, Poole 5, Thompson 4, Moody 2, D.Green,...
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
Tuesday's Transactions
BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque Vaughn interim head coach. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a second-round and fifth-round 2023 draft pick. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS...
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99
Percentages: FG .438, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (LaVine 5-11, Dragic 4-6, Caruso 1-2, DeRozan 1-2, Dosunmu 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, P.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (P.Williams 2, DeRozan, Dragic, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 9 (P.Williams 3, Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Dragic, LaVine,...
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
