As NGA shifts into new construction phase, it’s also eyeing a more diverse workforce

The new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency moves into a new phase of construction this month when workers finish the exterior of the main building. Work on the site in north St. Louis will turn to its interior, which will house the federal agency that provides the U.S. military with geospatial intelligence and services that include aeronautical charts and maritime and topographic maps.
RAC to direct $10.6 million in ARPA funds to St. Louis artists and groups

The Regional Arts Commission will distribute $10.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to artists and arts organizations in St. Louis. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last week to approve the funding. It is the third-highest amount of ARPA funds allocated by a U.S. city to the arts, Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
Tuesday: Scott Joplin House stages comeback after break-in hits St. Louis museum

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Scott Joplin —popularly known as the “King of Ragtime”— lived at 2658 A Morgan Street 120 years ago. Plenty has changed since then: Morgan Street was renamed Delmar and the modest apartment and adjacent buildings were transformed into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. Since 1991, the museum exhibits have kept Joplin’s music and legacy alive.
Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park, the street’s only public gathering space.
Healing through art: Story Stitchers promotes healing from school-shooting trauma

A St. Louis young artists nonprofit this weekend joined with a north St. Louis church and a trauma surgeon to promote healing from last week’s fatal school shooting. On Saturday, the St. Louis Story Stitchers visited the St. Philip’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Harvest Festival at Sumner High School in The Ville neighborhood to express their pain from the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Listen: ‘The Raven’ gets new life with this chilling rendition

Published 177 years ago, Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” endures. The poem tells the story of the narrator’s descent into madness as he deals with the grief of losing his beloved Lenore. As the story unfolds, the narrator oscillates among feelings of grief, guilt, and paranoia...
