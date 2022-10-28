Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
stlpublicradio.org
STLPR to host event connecting Central VPA community with trauma resources
As the initial shock of the fatal school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School begins to fade, many in St. Louis are looking for guidance as they grieve and help their loved ones cope in the aftermath. Students are traumatized, parents want to help with their children's...
stlpublicradio.org
As NGA shifts into new construction phase, it’s also eyeing a more diverse workforce
The new campus for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency moves into a new phase of construction this month when workers finish the exterior of the main building. Work on the site in north St. Louis will turn to its interior, which will house the federal agency that provides the U.S. military with geospatial intelligence and services that include aeronautical charts and maritime and topographic maps.
stlpublicradio.org
RAC to direct $10.6 million in ARPA funds to St. Louis artists and groups
The Regional Arts Commission will distribute $10.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to artists and arts organizations in St. Louis. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last week to approve the funding. It is the third-highest amount of ARPA funds allocated by a U.S. city to the arts, Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
stlpublicradio.org
Tuesday: Scott Joplin House stages comeback after break-in hits St. Louis museum
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Scott Joplin —popularly known as the “King of Ragtime”— lived at 2658 A Morgan Street 120 years ago. Plenty has changed since then: Morgan Street was renamed Delmar and the modest apartment and adjacent buildings were transformed into the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site. Since 1991, the museum exhibits have kept Joplin’s music and legacy alive.
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street will get some TLC next spring
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. After seven years of community planning, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District is moving to redevelop Love Bank Park, the street’s only public gathering space.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis board president race offers differing views of making the city work for all
Neither candidate in next week’s special election for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen had any plans to run for a citywide office in 2023. But when Lewis Reed resigned in June after being indicted on federal corruption charges, neither Megan Green nor Jack Coatar felt they could pass up the opportunity.
stlpublicradio.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
stlpublicradio.org
Healing through art: Story Stitchers promotes healing from school-shooting trauma
A St. Louis young artists nonprofit this weekend joined with a north St. Louis church and a trauma surgeon to promote healing from last week’s fatal school shooting. On Saturday, the St. Louis Story Stitchers visited the St. Philip’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Harvest Festival at Sumner High School in The Ville neighborhood to express their pain from the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
stlpublicradio.org
Chocolate, tamales and pulque: St. Louisans honor deceased at Day of the Dead public altar
Leticia Seitz carefully arranges chocolate bars, bright orange marigolds and photographs of late Mexican icons on an altar in front of her south St. Louis boutique. “We’re going to set down some chocolate for the kids, fruits and their Takis,” she murmurs in Spanish. “Pulque for my father, his cigars too.”
stlpublicradio.org
Listen: ‘The Raven’ gets new life with this chilling rendition
Published 177 years ago, Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” endures. The poem tells the story of the narrator’s descent into madness as he deals with the grief of losing his beloved Lenore. As the story unfolds, the narrator oscillates among feelings of grief, guilt, and paranoia...
