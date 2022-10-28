Read full article on original website
Jordan Travis Named To Davey O’Brien QB Class Of 2022
Another honor for the standout redshirt junior.
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
Two Seminoles named ACC Players of the Week
The honors came following Florida State's win over Georgia Tech.
Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make
The Seminoles are on Baxter's mind following an official visit to Tallahassee.
Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Fabien Lovett, Jazston Turnetine, and Treshaun Ward
There's optimism that FSU's starting running back will return to the lineup against Miami.
Miami’s Mario Cristobal Preparing Three QBs to Play vs. FSU
Tyler Van Dyke missed Saturday’s game at Virginia with an injury.
wtxl.com
Bainbridge honors 1982 State Championship football team
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
fsunews.com
TPUSA is a toxic presence on college campuses
On Oct. 20, FSU hosted conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Donald Tucker Civic Center where he continued his speaking tour “Live Free”. Kirk is a controversial figure, to put it mildly, and his presence on campus sparked outrage and condemnation from many among the student body, including the FSU chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. He previously came to speak at FSU in March 2020, after FSU’s Student Government Association paid TPUSA $3,484 to host the event, when the standard allotment for an RSO is $2000. The event had a small turnout, the livestream showing the event happening in a small conference room which is a notable difference from Kirk’s previous visit to FSU where he spoke at Doak Campbell stadium.
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
thefamuanonline.com
Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances
Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
floridapolitics.com
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
tallahasseereports.com
Florida Democratic Chair’s Endorsement of John Dailey sparks controversy with Leon County Democrats
The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are at odds over the upcoming election for Mayor of Tallahassee. On October 26th, the Florida State Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz announced his endorsement of Mayor Candidate John Dailey along with several other endorsements in local elections throughout the State. Although this is a non-partisan election, both John Dailey and his opponent, Kristin Dozier are Democrats.
fsunews.com
Real Cool Time Records is a dream come true for Tallahassee’s music lovers
Real Cool Time Records (RCTR) is Tallahassee’s newest spot for all things physical music media. Entering through the doors, customers feel a euphoric rush as they witness the store’s vast, motley crew of vinyl records, cassette tapes, CDs and more. The store has music from all genres, decades, levels of popularity and even has a bit of Garbage – referring to the grunge band from the 90s.
WCTV
SPLC lawyers file appeal in discipline dispute involving FSUS first grader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high profile group is stepping into a disagreement over discipline at Florida State University Schools. The Southern Poverty Law Center is leading a parent’s appeal in the case. It involves an alleged incident in a physical education class a month ago. The mother of...
Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s. Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout...
