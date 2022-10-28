ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Proposition 28 aims to secure funding for arts education

California voters will have the opportunity to ensure additional funding for arts education in public schools with Proposition 28, one of seven measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. The initiative, intended to preserve arts and music for K-12 education without raising taxes, is expected to provide an additional $1 billion in funding for programs including theater, dance, band and painting, as well as graphic design, computer programming and film.
