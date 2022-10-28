California voters will have the opportunity to ensure additional funding for arts education in public schools with Proposition 28, one of seven measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. The initiative, intended to preserve arts and music for K-12 education without raising taxes, is expected to provide an additional $1 billion in funding for programs including theater, dance, band and painting, as well as graphic design, computer programming and film.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO