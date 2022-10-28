Read full article on original website
Cedar Park, Leander retailers prep for holiday shopping season amid economic growth
Although Leanderthal Distilling still faces supply chain issues, founder and CEO Scott Calame is hopeful the holiday shopping season benefits local businesses like his. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Leanderthal Distilling—a local producer of vodka, gin, blue agave spirit and liqueur—pivoted to producing hand sanitizer after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic...
New mobile food and retail property brings local owners together
The park brings together food and retail options. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Lawn, a turf-covered lot with mobile food and merchandise stores on South Congress Avenue, added its final tenant in early September. The entire space was constructed within six months by Cassie and Jay LaCourse. In addition to owning...
Buda Economic Development Corporation names Jennifer Storm as new executive director
Jennifer Storm will begin serving as the executive director for the Buda Economic Development Corporation in January. (Courtesy city of Buda) The Buda Economic Development Corporation named Jennifer Storm as its new executive director Oct. 28. Storm previously served as chair of the EDC board of directors and will assume her new role in January 2023.
Buda City Council enters agreement with Texas Music Network
Buda City Council approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Music Network. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During the Nov. 1 Buda City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with Texas Music Network for the Blue Sage Music Festival. According to the city of Buda, The...
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements
Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
Austin Lighthouse opens new center to assist people with visual impairment
The association offers education, training, advocacy and community for blind and visually impaired individuals in Travis County and its surrounding areas. (Courtesy Austin Lighthouse) The Travis County Association for the Blind/Austin Lighthouse opened its Microsoft Certification Center on Oct. 18 at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin. The center was...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
Google Fiber to expand to Round Rock following council approval
Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval of a nonexclusive license agreement with the city of Round Rock on Oct. 27. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval...
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills
Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
Lakeview Boulevard to be closed for wastewater line repairs in New Braunfels
Roadwork is scheduled to take place this week as part of the New Braunfels Utilities Surface Water Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Waterwater line repairs will close a portion of Lakeview Boulevard between East Torrey Street and Klingemann Street from Nov. 2-11, according to a press release from New Braunfels Utilities.
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue
Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
Cedar Park City Council greenlights contractor for Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. The...
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
New Braunfels to host Drainage Area Master Plan public meeting
Members of the community who are unable to attend the public meeting will be able to provide drainage-related input on the Transportation and Capitol Improvements Department website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department is hosting a public meeting Nov. 3 to provide information...
New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants
Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks
The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
