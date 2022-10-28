ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park, Leander retailers prep for holiday shopping season amid economic growth

Although Leanderthal Distilling still faces supply chain issues, founder and CEO Scott Calame is hopeful the holiday shopping season benefits local businesses like his. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Leanderthal Distilling—a local producer of vodka, gin, blue agave spirit and liqueur—pivoted to producing hand sanitizer after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic...
LEANDER, TX
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX
San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements

Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Lakeview Boulevard to be closed for wastewater line repairs in New Braunfels

Roadwork is scheduled to take place this week as part of the New Braunfels Utilities Surface Water Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Waterwater line repairs will close a portion of Lakeview Boulevard between East Torrey Street and Klingemann Street from Nov. 2-11, according to a press release from New Braunfels Utilities.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue

Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
AUSTIN, TX
New Braunfels Utilities University program accepting applicants

Applications for the New Braunfels Utilities University program will be accepted through Nov. 21. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities is now accepting applications for its NBU University program that begins Jan. 10, 2023. NBU University is a five-month series of classes that occur once a month. The program is designed for participants to gain a better understanding of how their municipal, community-owned utility operates.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks

The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
AUSTIN, TX
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
