The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO