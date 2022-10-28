ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

MSU STRIDE Center promotes independence, employment and quality of life for people with disabilities

The center, which launched in June 2022, is housed within the MSU College of Education and the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology, and Special Education. The center's co-directors and other personnel work with individuals and partner with researchers, service providers, employers, and policy makers to provide and efficiently disseminate evidence-based practices of support.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill

Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
DEXTER, MI
albionpleiad.com

Shadowy Rumors About the Underground Tunnels

At Albion College, rumors have been spread about the underground tunnels beneath the campus. One rumor suggests that the tunnels are haunted catacombs. Another claims that the tunnels were part of the underground railroad, a network of routes and safehouses used to help enslaved people escape to the northern free states.
wkar.org

Ingham County Clerk working to make sure polling places are free of intimidation

With Election Day fast approaching, the Ingham County Clerk says she’s working to keep voters safe from intimidation. Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. This time around, there’s increased public concern over illegal interference. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she’s working with local law enforcement to prevent any intimidation at the polls.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy

Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
EAST LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere

Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

New project at University of Michigan works to decolonize Philippine archives

It's been 76 years since the Philippines gained independence from the United States. In Michigan, Filipinos began attending universities in 1900. The students were elite, young men sent by the U.S. government to receive an education with the goal of sending them back to the Philippines to lead their country with American ideals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

CATA reaches an agreement with union employees after three years of negotiations

The Capital Area Transportation Authority has reached an agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, the union representing its bus operators, mechanics and utility employees. The agreement between union representatives and Lansing’s bus system was finalized Monday, Oct. 31, after three years of negotiations between parties. Steve...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl on Saturday night. Who should be held accountable? Why the rivalry has become 'exhausting'; Mel Tucker weekly presser addressing fight; Halloween chatter | Current Sports | Oct. 31, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the aftermath of the Michigan State / Michigan football game on Saturday, which saw a brawl break out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight has led to the suspension of four MSU players and a pending police investigation. Al gives thoughts on how this rivalry has become 'exhausting', as well as the continued woes of the Spartans on the field. Hear Mel Tucker's statement from today's weekly press conference. Also, we sprinkle in some fun Halloween chatter. Be safe tonight and have fun!
EAST LANSING, MI

