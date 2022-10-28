Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
wkar.org
MSU STRIDE Center promotes independence, employment and quality of life for people with disabilities
The center, which launched in June 2022, is housed within the MSU College of Education and the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology, and Special Education. The center's co-directors and other personnel work with individuals and partner with researchers, service providers, employers, and policy makers to provide and efficiently disseminate evidence-based practices of support.
thesuntimesnews.com
“Mr. Dexter” Paul Cousins Retirement Leaves a Space Hard to Fill
Say the words “Mr. Dexter,” and many people will immediately know you are referring to Paul Cousins. Much of what Dexter is today is the result of Paul’s efforts over many years. His years of service were recently recognized by the city with a proclamation. “Paul is...
UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked
The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
albionpleiad.com
Shadowy Rumors About the Underground Tunnels
At Albion College, rumors have been spread about the underground tunnels beneath the campus. One rumor suggests that the tunnels are haunted catacombs. Another claims that the tunnels were part of the underground railroad, a network of routes and safehouses used to help enslaved people escape to the northern free states.
wkar.org
Ingham County Clerk working to make sure polling places are free of intimidation
With Election Day fast approaching, the Ingham County Clerk says she’s working to keep voters safe from intimidation. Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. This time around, there’s increased public concern over illegal interference. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she’s working with local law enforcement to prevent any intimidation at the polls.
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
Michigan State Announces Suspensions For 4 More Players Following Tunnel Incident
On Sunday, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four Spartan players who were seen attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Today, as more evidence of the altercation continues to surface, Michigan State's Director of Athletics and head football coach ...
Lansing police and Positive Somebody team up to pass out positive packs
The Lansing Police Department is partnering with the nonprofit organization Positive Somebody to pass out positive packs to the community and boost mental health awareness.
WKHM
Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy
Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
michiganradio.org
Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere
Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
wkar.org
New project at University of Michigan works to decolonize Philippine archives
It's been 76 years since the Philippines gained independence from the United States. In Michigan, Filipinos began attending universities in 1900. The students were elite, young men sent by the U.S. government to receive an education with the goal of sending them back to the Philippines to lead their country with American ideals.
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
wkar.org
CATA reaches an agreement with union employees after three years of negotiations
The Capital Area Transportation Authority has reached an agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, the union representing its bus operators, mechanics and utility employees. The agreement between union representatives and Lansing’s bus system was finalized Monday, Oct. 31, after three years of negotiations between parties. Steve...
MSU football players could face charges after tunnel incident at Michigan
A video of the fight was posted online right after it happened. The story has been getting national attention. It's not exactly a good look for MSU and coach Mel Tucker.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
wkar.org
'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl on Saturday night. Who should be held accountable? Why the rivalry has become 'exhausting'; Mel Tucker weekly presser addressing fight; Halloween chatter | Current Sports | Oct. 31, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the aftermath of the Michigan State / Michigan football game on Saturday, which saw a brawl break out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight has led to the suspension of four MSU players and a pending police investigation. Al gives thoughts on how this rivalry has become 'exhausting', as well as the continued woes of the Spartans on the field. Hear Mel Tucker's statement from today's weekly press conference. Also, we sprinkle in some fun Halloween chatter. Be safe tonight and have fun!
