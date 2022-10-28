Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Routs Hopkins in Playoff Opener
Quarterback Jacob Kilzer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Maple Grove football team routed Hopkins 67-0 in their Class 6A playoff opener. Dylan Vokal caught both touchdown passes. The Crimson rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns with Ollie Claussen running for 81 yards and a score to lead the team.
ccxmedia.org
Turkey Trot Boys Hockey Tournament 2022
Kick-off the boys hockey season at the CCX Media Turkey Trot Tournament Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Football Pulls Away to Beat STMA
The Wayzata football team spotted St. Michael-Albertville a 7-0 but then took over on the way to a 33-13 win in a first round class AAAAAA playoff game. STMA scored on its first drive as Will Barthel threw to Conner Luongvan out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead after one for the Knights.
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong Football Races Past St. Louis Park 62-31
The Armstrong football team raced past St. Louis Park for a 62-31 win in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday. The Falcons started 6-0 this season before losing their final two regular season games. They bounced back in a big way in their first playoff game after receiving a bye in...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ccxmedia.org
Play of the Week Winner 10/31 – Khalil Toney
With an 80 vote difference, Khalil Toney’s 83 yard kickoff return for Champlin Park football is this weeks CCX Sports Play of the Week Winner.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
ccxmedia.org
Pumpkins Are Not Considered OK for Organics Recycling
Pumpkins are considered yard waste, and not suitable to be included in organics recycling containers. This summer Crystal worked with Hennepin County to open up a place to recycle organics, but participants must register with the county first. The bins are located near the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center on Douglas Drive.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN
The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
hot967.fm
One Killed, Five Injured In Alcohol-Related Crash Near MN-WI Border
(Hudson, WI) — One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened yesterday morning on I-94 westboaund near mile post 4 when a woman driving the wrong way struck another vehicle. Police say 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt died at the scene. Police have not said which vehicle Filbrandt was in. No word on the condition of those injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Weather Historian: This Year’s Halloween Warmest in 22 Years
New Hope weather observer Steve Reckers, who records data for the National Weather Service, says this year is the warmest Halloween in 22 years. It will make for perfect trick-or-treating weather. “This is as good as it can get,” said Reckers, who added there’s no wind to worry about....
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $8,995,000 Landmark Lake Minnetonka Estate Showcases Panoramic Water Views at Every Turn in Greenwood, MN
The Estate in Greenwood was thoughtfully designed to create the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading from the living spacesnow available for sale. This home located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 13,949 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeffrey J Dewing – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 597-0424) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenwood.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
ccxmedia.org
LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit
The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
KAAL-TV
Hwy 52 Hader interchange ribbon cutting ceremony set for Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that area residents and businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project Hader interchange. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the new interchange. The...
After fall, 81-year-old Chaska man credits Apple Watch for sending help
CHASKA, Minnesota — At 81 years old, Dennis "Nick" Nikolai bought his first smart watch. "I'm still trying to keep up with the times," Nikolai said, laughing. Three weeks after the purchase, Nikolai is crediting the device for the quick 911 response he received after falling in his driveway in Chaska.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale’s Water Treatment Facility Will Deliver Softened Water Starting in November
Robbinsdale will soon deliver softened water to every home and business in the city. The new, state-of-the-art water treatment facility is expected to be fully operational by mid-November, but the burning question on most resident’s minds is whether they’ll still need to use their in-home water softener. Robbinsdale...
