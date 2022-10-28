ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Boys Soccer Falls to Woodbury in State Semifinals

The Maple Grove boys soccer team lost 4-2 to Woodbury in the state class AAA semifinals Tuesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium. Xander Anderson started the scoring early in the match for Woodbury, chipping a shot past charging Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum. Carter Sheard buried a shot into the top...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Boys Soccer Advances to State Title Game

The Wayzata boys’ soccer team advanced to the state Class 3A championship game Tuesday morning with a 4-1 win over Andover. Mike Orlov opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Charlie Piller scored with 1:39 left in the first half to...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Football Routs Hopkins in Playoff Opener

Quarterback Jacob Kilzer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Maple Grove football team routed Hopkins 67-0 in their Class 6A playoff opener. Dylan Vokal caught both touchdown passes. The Crimson rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns with Ollie Claussen running for 81 yards and a score to lead the team.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Armstrong Football Races Past St. Louis Park 62-31

The Armstrong football team raced past St. Louis Park for a 62-31 win in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday. The Falcons started 6-0 this season before losing their final two regular season games. They bounced back in a big way in their first playoff game after receiving a bye in...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Printing Company

Maple Grove fire officials think they know what sparked a three-alarm fire at a business Monday evening. It happened at LSC Communications, a printing company on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. Fire crews were called to the business at around 6 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigating damage to DeLaSalle football field

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after it appears someone in a vehicle did doughnuts on the DeLaSalle football field, causing extensive damage. Our crews saw tire marks across the field of the private high school on Nicollet Island. Police say they were called out around 9:15 a.m. after the damage was discovered Sunday morning. Police say it's unclear exactly when the damage occurred or how much it will cost to repair.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pumpkins Are Not Considered OK for Organics Recycling

Pumpkins are considered yard waste, and not suitable to be included in organics recycling containers. This summer Crystal worked with Hennepin County to open up a place to recycle organics, but participants must register with the county first. The bins are located near the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center on Douglas Drive.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Mayor’s Minutes: New Fire Station, Budget, Plus Events

Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about issues and events coming up in Golden Valley. Mayor Shep Harris says the city has gotten a lot of residential feedback on a new fire station, and the community will continue to be asked for input. The city has hired a consultant who will work with staff and come forward with recommendations in November.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Among Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A Brooklyn Center man was among two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Fridley. Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, 46, was driving from University Avenue to the ramp to go east on Interstate 694 when he turned at the top of the ramp and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting, stabbing incident in North St. Paul

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing incident in North St. Paul.Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Three people, a man and a woman both with stab wounds, and a man with a gunshot wound were all taken to a hospital.The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.A suspect was taken into custody.Officials say there is no threat to the public.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN

