UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Meet the candidate: LeVette Fuller
SHREVEPORT, La. - LeVette Fuller is a Democrat running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. Fuller says if elected, she will tackle our greatest challenges with a concrete plan of action on how we can fix them without waiting on someone else to save us. She says we deserve a safe...
KTBS
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
KTBS
Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America
BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
KTBS
First two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners selected
SHREVEPORT, La. - The first two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. The first winner chosen was Demiya Turel, 8, of Shreveport. Demiya's run is sponsored by Aire Serv. The second winner was Bradley Hilliard, 8,...
KTBS
Street dedication and celebration for Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport recognized Lloyd Thompson Tuesday in honor of his many achievements and loyalty towards the Caddo/Shreveport community for over three decades. The 1300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to his memory. He died April 4, 2020. Known as a "gentle giant," Thompson served...
KTBS
DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment
SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
KTBS
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; Vivian man awaits trial
BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport‘s Director of Economic Development was fired Friday amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace. According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KTBS
DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
KTBS
Shreveport man warns of car rental scam
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're looking for a great deal on a rental car, be careful where you click. John Zachary learned the hard way. He did a Google search on his smartphone for Budget Car Rental. When he didn't like their rates, he kept scrolling to a site called autorentalus.com. Someone he thought was a reservationist said they had a great deal.
KTBS
Shreveport man convicted of 2016 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was convicted of the slayings Monday in Caddo District Court. The two-man, 10-woman jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder against Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, for the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
KTBS
Latest burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Last weekend's soaking rains helped reduce the fire danger around the ArkLaTex. Thus, the burn ban list is a little shorter as of 10/31/2022. Arkansas: Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties. Louisiana: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine parishes. Texas: Sabine, Shelby and Marion...
KTBS
Caddo Schools works to recruit more teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team. Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
KTBS
Shreveport police looking for mailbox theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. - On September 22, Shreveport Police officers responded to a report of an unknown black male who had broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. The same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation, detectives obtained...
KTBS
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on Nov. 18. In July, Miller County voted to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space. Recently, the center has held eight to 10...
KTBS
Arrest made in crash that killed cyclist in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman surrendered to sheriff's deputies Sunday, admitting to being the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident Saturday night, the sheriff's office said. Victoria Woodfork, 24, turned herself in at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge...
KTBS
Arrest made in September fatal shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last month. Tahiron King, 33, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Oct. 19 on a charge of second-degree murder, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. King is accused in the...
