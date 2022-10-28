Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Alvin Kamara Decision News
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was rumored by some to be on the trade block heading into the deadline next month. That won't be happening, though. According to a report out of New Orleans, the Saints have decided to not shop Kamara heading into the deadline. He will...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Gotta see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Halloween costume
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a perfect Halloween costume that fans will remember.
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
NFL World Reacts To Britt Reid Prison Sentence News
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received his prison sentence on Tuesday. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, received a three-year prison sentence for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a young girl in 2021. Prosecutors said Reid had a blood...
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News
Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night. A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Michigan State...
