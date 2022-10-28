ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Lawmakers on edge after Pelosi’s husband attacked

By Raquel Martin
WDHN
WDHN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fty5a_0iqfcBzD00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Washington lawmakers are on edge after a man violently attacked the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., inside their San Francisco home with a hammer.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who has known the Pelosi’s for decades, is calling the incident unacceptable.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Dingell said. “As someone who has men outside their homes with assault weapons who has had threats, I worry about my staff… and there are elected officials at all levels who are really becoming afraid.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are condemning the violence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted that he’s disgusted and horrified. The White House said the president called the speaker directly to wish Paul Pelosi a full recovery.

San Francisco Police said they have not determined a motive for the attack. But the Associated Press is reporting that the 42-year-old suspect shouted “where is Nancy?” before the assault.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the speaker was at her home in Washington with security at the time of the attack.

Capitol Police said threats against lawmakers surged after the January 6th riot and led to increased security.

Growing support for political violence raises alarms

This summer Democrats and Republicans passed legislation to boost the security detail for Supreme Court justices after an armed man targeted the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dingell said that while more security is helpful there is a better solution.

“We all have a responsibility to help dial down the tone,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday. Her motorcade was seen arriving at the hospital where her husband was being treated for his injuries. “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
BERKELEY, CA
People

Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
WASHINGTON, CA
US News and World Report

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
Idaho Capital Sun

Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after a man in his 40s broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Congress eyes greater security after Pelosi attack

The Capitol Police is conducting a full review of the attack on Paul Pelosi to determine what, if any, policy changes should be made to further protect lawmakers and their family members, a senior aide familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: The attack on the 82-year-old husband...
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi says Paul Pelosi 'continues to improve'

Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her colleagues late Saturday night, writing that she and her family are “heartbroken and traumatized,” but that Mr. Pelosi’s condition “continues to improve.” New details in the investigation revealed that zip ties were found in the Pelosi home. Police also confirmed that Paul Pelosi and the suspect, David DePape didn’t previously know each other.Oct. 30, 2022.
WDHN

The Extra Point: Play of the night

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Play of the night goes to Ariton! Andyn Garrison drops back and lobs it to Matthew Harrell and he does the rest making defenders miss on his way to the endzone.
WDHN

WDHN

602
Followers
716
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy