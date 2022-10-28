Read full article on original website
Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
WJAC TV
What to do if you (or your smartphone) accidentally calls 911
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — According to the National Emergency Number Association, there are 240 million calls made out to 911 per year, but how many of those calls are accidental?. An official from the Cambria County 911 Center says they already received 7 accidental calls just before noon today...
PennDOT issues update for November windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route 879 Route 879 […]
WJAC TV
Meet the non-profit that is helping to curb violence in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials from a Cambria County non-profit say they’re pleased with the growth they’re seeing specifically with one of their programs. The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy says their programs offered are a big benefit to the Johnstown community. Jeffrey Wilson from The Flood...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man receives life sentence in killing of woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man who was convicted earlier this year of stabbing and killing a woman during a Facebook Marketplace sale was sentenced Tuesday to serve life in prison. Joshua Gorgone was convicted in September in the death of 54-year-old Denise Williams last April inside his...
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center. Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
Jury finds Westmoreland County restaurant intentionally shortchanged workers over $214K
A jury in a federal court in Pennsylvania determined a Delmont restaurant and its owner intentionally shortchanged 15 servers, dishwashers, bussers and cooks more than $214,000 in wages. Picante Mexican Grille — Picante LLC, its successor Picante Grille LLC and its owner Helius Mucino — paid no wages to servers,...
Former Centre County fire chief charged with embezzling $25k from relief fund
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office into more than $25K that went “missing” from a fireman’s relief account has led to a former fire chief being charged. Darin Bressler, 50, of Spring Mills, claimed that he made 18 withdrawals from the Gregg Township Fire Relief Association’s savings to […]
Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy
Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning
DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
Homemade Halloween display is a hit in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade. John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop […]
Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
