ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

New ‘No Excuse Absentee Voting Ballot’ takes shape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A new law has been passed in Missouri for a no excuse absentee voter ballot. Beverly Riley the Scott County Deputy Clerk: “Anybody that’s in the county, that’s active and everything is correct, they can now come into our office, and they do not have to tell us a reason why they want to, which they would do with absentee. Now they can just come in and say they want to vote for the Nov. 8 election and don’t have to have any reason.”
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy